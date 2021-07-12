United Way of Central New Mexico awarded over $3 million to help nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United Way of Central New Mexico has awarded $3.1 million in grant funds to help local human service agencies and local nonprofit organizations. These funds allow them to further their ability to provide basic needs and strengthen their program’s services.

United Way of Central New Mexico Chief Impact Officer Megan Dunn Davidson Brahl to talk about what the funding will be used for. United Way of Central New Mexico (UWCNM) has awarded $2,095,646 in grants to 55 health and human service agencies as a result of its annual Community Investment process to foster stronger communities. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifted $1 million, which was given to 42 nonprofits to further their ability to provide for basic needs, to help them build their capacity to strengthen their programs and services, and to bolster grant-giving in the rural counties United Way of Central New Mexico serves.