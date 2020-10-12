United Way helps provide basic needs to those impacted by COVID-19

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Megan Dunn Davison Chief Impact Officer at United Way of Central New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United Way of Central New Mexico works to inspire donors and businesses to invest in our community. They work to mobilize resources and channel them where they are most needed.

Currently, the organization is raising money through the United We Win fundraiser to provide basic needs for the most vulnerable in the community. United Way of Central New Mexico’s Chief Impact Officer Megan Dunn Davison discusses the fundraising effort and how it will work.

UWCNM reports that COVID-19 has increased existing disparities along racial and economic lines and that 49% of New Mexico households with children under the age of 18 have experienced income loss from March until September. Additionally, as many as 34% of New Mexico children are projected to be food insecure in 2020 as a result of COVID-19.

The money raised by the organization will be used to meet immediate needs within the community. Grants will be given out to specific, nonprofit programs that support things like food, utilities, rental assistance, emergency shelter, and medical care. You can make an online donation to support United We Win.

For information and referrals to people in need of help, call United Way of Central New Mexico’s 211 hotline from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also read the 211 informational brochure in English or Spanish.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss