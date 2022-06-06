ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hispano Philanthropic society is a donor group for United Way of Central New Mexico with a handful of initiatives geared toward setting New Mexicans up for success. For more than a decade, the Hispano Philanthropic Society (HPS) has supported community middle schools through education and mentorship opportunities, speaker series, and family support projects.

Its mission is to connect people to opportunities and services to equitably improve lives and strengthen communities. At the moment they are looking for non-profit organizations primarily serving Hispanic populations or are led by Hispanic leaders. They want to lift up the Hispanic community and give them better opportunities.

For more information visit their website.