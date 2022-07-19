ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States of America Pageants works to empower women, inspire others and uplift everyone. They do this by promoting a positive self-image and proving an avenue of achievement for women today.

Catherine Czaja, USOA Mrs. New Mexico 2023 talked about her platform and how she wants to not only be an inspiration to other women dealing with the same issue but also want to be a resource and help. Czaja is an Ovarian Cancer survivor, and due to that, she is infertile. Czaja explained her journey, and how when she went through the whole process her life was turned upside down since she always dreamed about having a family of her own. After she went through the journey and began to heal she started choosing the mindset of every day is a new day and she chooses to be happy. Now due to this and her platform as USOA, she wants to help and inspire other women who are going through similar things.

Czaja will be volunteering all over New Mexico, she will be representing a variety of brands throughout the state. She wants to bring awareness as much as she can to those who need it. In about nine months she will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada to compete for the United States for America Mrs. Title.

For more information, you can visit their website. If you would like to contact Czaja she is on IG @usoa.mrsnewmexico and on Facebook as USOA Mrs. New Mexico for empowering tips.