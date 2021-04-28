Unique Albuquerque home could find new purpose

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You could soon spend the night in a a one-of-a-kind Albuquerque home. From the outside, a house near Menaul and Juan Tabo looks like any other.

However, on the inside, it’s a masterpiece that took years to create. There’s a unique light display and several other pieces of art from murals to a creative dining room.

The previous owner lived there for about 20 years. The new owners have big plans to preserve the artist’s work, while giving the public a chance to check it out.

“The buyers are actually wanting to turn this home into a bed and breakfast,” said real estate agent Alexandria Oberbeck. “They’re buying it as is. They’re buying the art and furniture and just leaving it all there.”

The artists says he is ready to move on from the home. The house was previously on the market for $265,000.