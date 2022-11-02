ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibition at the Albuquerque Museum is showcasing photos from a vintage, local studio. The exhibit is called ‘Unfamiliar Faces.

The Unfamiliar Faces exhibit showcases the work of a “master re-toucher” named Harold A. Brooks. He owned a photography studio next to the old Firestone Station in downtown.

The studio was open through the 1920s and 40s. The work shows the original negatives next to the edited versions.

The exhibit opens Saturday.