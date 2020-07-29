Unemployment Insurance Operations Center to close early Thursday for staff training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions‘ announced Wednesday that the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center will be closed at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30 for staff training. The department says claimants should plan accordingly.

The department also said the Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System will be unavailable starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday for system maintenance but online services will resume early Friday morning.

NMDWS said customer service representatives at the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center will be available at 7 a.m. on Friday. The department says the operations center will have extended business hours from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

