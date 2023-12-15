ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) Unemployment Insurance (UI) Operations Center is temporarily unavailable Friday morning due to power connectivity at the Tiwa building stemming from an area power outage Thursday morning.

The department is currently working to restore main power which will result in interrupted connectivity for online applications and a delay to the UI Operations Center opening. The Department expects to restore operations by 10:30 a.m.