Unemployment Insurance Operations Center closed on Indigenous Peoples Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All offices of the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions including the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12 in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day. The department is urging all claimants to plan accordingly.

The Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System is available online 24-hours a day and seven days a week. Customer Service Agents in the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center will be available when extended business hours resume on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 a.m.

The center’s extended business hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Related Coverage: