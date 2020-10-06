Unemployment claimants must submit work search requirements starting Oct. 25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions says it will require weekly work searches for unemployment claimants beginning on Sunday, Oct. 25 barring any changes to the state health order and guidance issued by the New Mexico Department of Health and governor. Starting on the week of Sunday, Oct. 18, claimants receiving regular unemployment benefits must start documenting at least two work search activities per week.

The department states that verifiable searches must be reported during the weekly certification process starting Sunday, Oct. 25 and each week after. Claimants can also fulfill their work search requirements by attending a workshop offered by New Mexico Workforce Connection Centers across the state.

Workshops are currently being offered online with additional information available at dws.state.nm.us/workshops. The New Mexico Workforce Connection Online System offers access to over 50,000 current job openings across the state in addition to job training opportunities and career services.

The system also allows job seekers to update or create a resume online and to match with employers looking to hire. You can also contact your local New Mexico Workforce Connection to work with a career specialist one-on-one. Specialists provide services via phone, email, and virtual meetings.

Work search is a federal requirement and claimants receiving benefits must be able, available, and actively searching for work to receive unemployment insurance benefits. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions suspended this requirement in March due to COVID-related business closures.

Additional information on work search requirements can be found on the department’s website.

