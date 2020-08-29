Underserved pets target of new mobile vet service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is bringing veterinary services to underserved communities on wheels. The city is launching the We Care Community Pet Services Unit, which gives free microchips, vaccinations, and spay and neuter vouchers.

The Animal Welfare Department is taking the veterinary van on the road to low-income and moderate-income neighborhoods for drive-up events. Pet owners can call 311 to see if they qualify and schedule an appointment.

Officials say this will help families who otherwise might not get these services, and help keep more dogs and cats out of shelters. “We knew we needed to get out into the community and bring services to these underserved areas. Let’s get these pets vaccinated, let’s stop contagious disease,” Senior Veterinarian Dr. Nicole Vigil. The services are paid for with a $300,000 grant from the Dennis Friends Foundation.