UN-17 strives to educate the community about sustainable development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – UN-17 is a nonprofit organization that’s committed to educating businesses, government, and organizations on ethical operations that create a culture of corporate responsibility. The executive director of UN-17, Dana Koller visits the set to discuss this organization’s future plans.
Inspired by the United Nations’ 17 goals for sustainable development, UN-17 is supported by leaders of New Mexico. The organization aims to provide solutions, resources, education, and to advance adoptions.
According to the United Nations, sustainable development goals are a call for action by all countries to promote prosperity while also protecting the planet. The goals recognize that ending poverty goes hand-in-hand with strategies that create economic growth and address social needs such as education, social protection, health, and job opportunities while at the same time tackle climate change and protect the environment.
The 17 Goals of Sustainable Development are:
- No poverty
- Zero hunger
- Good health and well-being
- Quality education
- Gender equality
- Clean water and sanitation
- Affordable and clean energy
- Decent work and economic growth
- Industry, innovation, and infrastructure
- Reduced inequalities
- Sustainable cities and communities
- Responsible consumption and production
- Climate action
- Life below water
- Life on land
- Peace, justice and strong institutions
- Partnerships for the goals
Dana explains that currently, the organization is involved with global and local partnerships. The nonprofit offers its UN-17 Lounge which is a co-working space that features craft beer, wine, artisan coffee, and tapas. One-hundred percent of the Lounge’s proceeds are donated to supporting UN-17 efforts.
Businesses and corporations that are interested in partnering with UN-17 can find out more information through the nonprofit’s website. UN-17 can also be found on Facebook.