UN-17 strives to educate the community about sustainable development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – UN-17 is a nonprofit organization that’s committed to educating businesses, government, and organizations on ethical operations that create a culture of corporate responsibility. The executive director of UN-17, Dana Koller visits the set to discuss this organization’s future plans.

Inspired by the United Nations’ 17 goals for sustainable development, UN-17 is supported by leaders of New Mexico. The organization aims to provide solutions, resources, education, and to advance adoptions.

According to the United Nations, sustainable development goals are a call for action by all countries to promote prosperity while also protecting the planet. The goals recognize that ending poverty goes hand-in-hand with strategies that create economic growth and address social needs such as education, social protection, health, and job opportunities while at the same time tackle climate change and protect the environment.

The 17 Goals of Sustainable Development are:

No poverty

Zero hunger

Good health and well-being

Quality education

Gender equality

Clean water and sanitation

Affordable and clean energy

Decent work and economic growth

Industry, innovation, and infrastructure

Reduced inequalities

Sustainable cities and communities

Responsible consumption and production

Climate action

Life below water

Life on land

Peace, justice and strong institutions

Partnerships for the goals

Dana explains that currently, the organization is involved with global and local partnerships. The nonprofit offers its UN-17 Lounge which is a co-working space that features craft beer, wine, artisan coffee, and tapas. One-hundred percent of the Lounge’s proceeds are donated to supporting UN-17 efforts.

Businesses and corporations that are interested in partnering with UN-17 can find out more information through the nonprofit’s website. UN-17 can also be found on Facebook.