ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For anyone scratching their head as to something new they can focus on in the new year, perhaps let the Albuquerque Public Library weigh in. With 19 branches across the city, the library offers hundreds of events on any given month.

From baby and toddler storytimes to knitting and Lego building, the library covers a lot of bases for every member of the family. “Typical things that we’re going to offer that are big events are we do a Dia de Los Niños in April where every child that participates, it’s like a storytelling event, and we’ll have crafts and story times and storytellers come in,” said Library Services Supervisor Cody Wesner-Ellis. “Any child that participates in that event gets a free book.”

The library’s annual Summer Reading Program is an eight-week program through June and July that the whole family can participate in. “We bring in a child’s performer at each branch every week and we do concerts at each branch. We do events for teens, tweens, and adults can participate by filling out reading logs and enter for grand prize drawings,” said Wesner-Ellis. She adds that in that eight weeks, about 300 events take place.

Although it’s unclear whether the library sees an uptick in visitors around the new year, Wesner-Ellis says another reason is bringing people to their services. “I think we’re getting a lot of new people due to inflation who are looking for free programming… We have so many branches in Albuquerque that there’s one in their neighborhood or near them that they can go to,” said Wesner-Ellis. The library also checks out ukuleles.

Books, movies, and music have always been available to check out but there are also some items you might not immediately think of getting at the public library. “We check out cake pans where if you need a specialty cake pan for your child’s birthday like you say you want a Batman cake pan – you can come to the library and check that out,” she says.

Everything available at Albuquerque’s public libraries is free, you just need a library card. People can get them in person or by filling out an online form. There is no fee for the card but it does need to be renewed every three years.