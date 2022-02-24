ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Ukraine continues to defend itself from a Russian invasion, some Ukrainian-Americans here in New Mexico are preparing to help their home country. They hope fellow New Mexicans will also join in.

They tell KRQE News 13 the past 24 hours have been emotional and stressful as they worry for their friends and family back in Ukraine and they want to help in any way they can. Growing up in Ukraine’s capital of Kiev, Nataliya Pavlenko Edelman still has many friends and family there, and as Russia began attacks on the country, she was one of the first people they called.

“Just last night, my friends started to call me and just like screaming and crying, and they say it’s bombing,” said Pavlenko Edelman. “Many people crying, because we couldn’t help. We don’t know how to help them right now.”

She says watching the turmoil from halfway around the world left her feeling heartbroken and helpless. “They try to tell me, ‘don’t worry, we are fine, we are fine,’ but I know they are not.”

On Thursday, President Biden condemned the attack, calling it premeditated and unprovoked. He says he has no plans to talk to Russian president Vladimir Putin. “Putin is the aggressor,” said Biden. “Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

Pavlenko Edelman says while the U.S. troops head to Europe, her native country is ready to fight alone. She says many men have already sent their wives and children to safe places while they prepare to fight.

“They couldn’t cross the port because it would be very dangerous,” said Pavlenko Edelman, referring to other countries heading to Eastern Europe to assist. “This could start World War 3 and right now, Ukrainians fight by themselves.”

Others now living here received videos from their families back in Ukraine, taking shelter underground in small cellars and shelters for the time-being, and prepared for the long-haul. The White House announced on Thursday that relief efforts are underway to provide assistance to the communities in the crossfire of the conflict.

“The team will lead the U.S. government’s humanitarian response to help address critical needs caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary. “The DART comprises 17 disaster experts from USAID who are assessing situation, identifying priority needs to scale up, assistance inside Ukraine and working with partners to provide rapidly needed assistance to communities affected by the conflict.”

Pavlenko Edelman says she and fellow Ukrainian Americans based here in New Mexico are already reaching out to state lawmakers to help their home country. They’re even planning public demonstrations to get the help of the community.

“We can provide some food, we can provide the places to stay,” said Pavlenko Edelman. “We will do everything what we can do here.”

They hope fellow New Mexicans will also join in to help. The Ukrainian Americans of New Mexico organization is planning a public demonstration for this Saturday at 1 p.m. but are still working on an exact location.