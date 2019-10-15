Jon ‘Bones’ Jones accepts plea deal in case stemming from strip club incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC Champion Jon “Bones” Jones has taken a plea in a battery case stemming from an incident at an Albuquerque strip club. The District Attorney’s office says problems in the case led to a pretty sweet deal.

It was a surprising day in court as the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon “Bones” Jones, pleaded no contest to a lesser “disorderly conduct” charge for what he did to a TD’s Showclub cocktail waitress.

“Do you knowingly and voluntarily enter into this plea agreement and give up the rights we just talked about?” a judge asked.

“Yes, sir,” Jones replied.

The only phrase Jones said in court during his 10-minute hearing was, “Yes, sir.” The original battery charge against him was filed in April after a cocktail waitress at TD’s East told officers Jones slapped her inappropriately, put her in a chokehold and kissed her neck when he pulled her down to sit on his lap.

That very night, lapel video shows officers interviewing her at her apartment. She became noticeably nervous when they said Jones could be charged with battery.

“Do you feel they’re trying to protect him due to him being a celebrity type?” an officer asked.

“I mean, everyone’s protecting Jon Jones because he’s a celebrity,” she replied.

Tuesday, the DA’s office says the woman did not want to cooperate in the case against Jones. They also say several other witness interviews did not line up with what the waitress originally told police. With both of those factors combined, the DA’s office determined there was not enough evidence against Jones to constitute a battery charge.

Jones is currently on a 90-day deferred sentence. If he violates any of the terms, like returning to TD’s Showclub, he would face up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.