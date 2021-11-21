Uber offering $10 ride credits Thanksgiving week

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Uber on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 posted a big rebound in third-quarter revenue thanks to riders and drivers returning from pandemic lockdowns, but its bottom-line loss was wider than Wall Street expected. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and partners are once again teaming up to offer free rides over the Thanksgiving holiday. The “Take a Ride” sober ride program offers 2,500 people in the metro an Uber credit of up to $10 beginning Monday at noon and running through November 29.

Tips are not included and refunds will not be provided for trips costing less than the $10 credit. The Uber code is “THANKS 2021” and will be available for download Monday.