Uber offering $10 ride credits Thanksgiving week

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Uber on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 posted a big rebound in third-quarter revenue thanks to riders and drivers returning from pandemic lockdowns, but its bottom-line loss was wider than Wall Street expected. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and partners are once again teaming up to offer free rides over the Thanksgiving holiday. The “Take a Ride” sober ride program offers 2,500 people in the metro an Uber credit of up to $10 beginning Monday at noon and running through November 29.

Story continues below:

Tips are not included and refunds will not be provided for trips costing less than the $10 credit. The Uber code is “THANKS 2021” and will be available for download Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES