Uber offering $10 ride credits Thanksgiving week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and partners are once again teaming up to offer free rides over the Thanksgiving holiday. The “Take a Ride” sober ride program offers 2,500 people in the metro an Uber credit of up to $10 beginning Monday at noon and running through November 29.
Tips are not included and refunds will not be provided for trips costing less than the $10 credit. The Uber code is “THANKS 2021” and will be available for download Monday.