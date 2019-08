Uber driver charged in fatal shooting expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is expected to decide whether an Uber driver accused of killing his passenger on I-25 will head to trial.

Police say Benedict admits to shooting James Porter on Saint Patrick’s Day, saying that Porter threatened to run him over. Benedict and Porter were allegedly arguing over a clean-up fee.

Benedict is charged with second-degree murder. Monday, a judge could decide whether there is enough evidence to move forward with the case.

