Uber driver accused of murder appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A judge was set to decide Thursday if there’s enough evidence to move forward with a trial for the local Uber driver accused of killing his passenger.

Back in March, police say Uber driver Clayton Benedict admitted he shot his passenger James Porter on Saint Patrick’s Day, saying Porter threatened to run him over. The two were allegedly arguing over a clean-up fee.

Benedict is charged with second-degree murder. Thursday a judge was supposed to hear evidence in the case, but in the end, the defense asked for more time.

The judge granted a continuance.

