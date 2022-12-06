ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heading to a holiday party this December? Bernalillo County is launching another round of discounted Uber rides to help more partygoers get a safe ride home.

The county’s Behavioral Heath Services Department is once against teaming up with local businesses and other government agencies to give out $10 Uber ride coupons with the code PARTY22. Each code is good for two rides per person, granting $10 off per ride.

The discount is part of the county’s “Take a Ride of Us” campaign, which started on December 2. The coupon is good until midnight, Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Bernalillo County has contributed $60,000 to the fund. That money comes through liquor excise taxes that are paid for by retailers and consumers when buying alcohol. Additional funding and support for the program comes from the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s ENDWI campaign, Whitener Law Firm and Cumulus Media.

Over the last six years, the program has given out more than 27,000 safe rides in Albuquerque. During the holidays, the county says it recognizes how common it is for people to take part in weekend celebrations in which alcohol consumption occurs. To that point, New Mexico State Police is also planning on increasing sobriety checkpoints through December.