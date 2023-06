ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s Take a Ride on Us Program is offering 1,300 free Uber rides Saturday for the New Mexico United game. The ride can be redeemed starting at noon and ending at midnight.

Those needing a ride can get it by using the code GOUNITED. Each code can be used for two rides per person and will take ten dollars off per ride. The code does not cover a tip and cannot be used for Uber Eats.