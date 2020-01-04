U.S. Sen. Tom Udall looks ahead to his final year in office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sen. Tom Udall reflected on what he hopes can come from his last year in office on Friday.

“I’m going to continue to be just a very aggressive advocate for New Mexico. The things that worry me a lot have to do with climate change and its impact on New Mexico,” Sen. Udall said.

The senator talked about his 29 years as an elected official and what he sees as the biggest concerns facing New Mexico in the next few years, including healthcare and the need to grow New Mexico-educated students into adults who stay in the state to work.

“Why can’t our New Mexico children work in New Mexico? Why do they have to leave, to go out of New Mexico to get jobs? And that’s one of the things we’ve been trying to do that I feel very good about. Building a good solid job base in both the private sector and the government sector so that New Mexico kids can get a good job,” he said.

Sen. Udall promised to wrap up his time in Washington by continuing to stay focused on New Mexico.