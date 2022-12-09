ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Verus Research received $1.2 million from the U.S. Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs. Verus Research is a small business created in 2014. Now, there are about 115 researchers that focus on a wide variety of technologies.

The money that the U.S. Navy donated will help in an 18-month contract that enables the development of plasma switches and antennas. The effort will produce articles capable of sustained high-power operation in electromagnetic environments by maturing Verus Research’s novel designs for a sub-10 nanosecond microwave broadband limiter switch.