U.S. Marshal hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A U.S. Marshal has been taken to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday.

Authorities say the officer was struck by a vehicle while trying to apprehend a fleeing homicide suspect near Coronado Center. The suspect was taken into custody.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.