U.S. Marshal hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A U.S. Marshal has been taken to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday.

Authorities say the officer was struck by a vehicle while trying to apprehend a fleeing homicide suspect near Coronado Center. The suspect was taken into custody.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss