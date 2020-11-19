U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign offers hope to children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Not every child gets to experience the magical feeling of opening gifts on Christmas morning. This is what the Toys for Tots campaign strives to achieve.

Delta Company Commander Major Michael Schroeder discusses the Toys for Tots campaign and how the community can help make a big difference this year. The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in providing a sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas.

To register for the 2020 New Mexico Toys for Tots program you must have a valid U.S. government issue I.D., birth certificate for each of the children who are aged six months to 10-years old, and a bill dated within the past 30 days. You will be asked to upload the documents when applying for the program.

If a child is registered more than once they will be disqualified from the program. You can register for Toys for Tots New Mexico online.

You can visit the Albuquerque Toys for Tots website to donate to the local Toys for Tots campaign.

