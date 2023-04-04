ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped in Albuquerque Tuesday to announce a new nationwide plan to address safety on American roadways. The DOT is offering $350M in grants over the next five years to try and prevent accidents involving wildlife.

The money would go towards creating wildlife crossings either over or under roads with animal habitats nearby. Signage would also be put up nearby to warn drivers about the crossing. The program was created under the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.