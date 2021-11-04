U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will make stop at New Mexico Veterans Memorial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can see the Capitol Christmas tree when it makes a stop in Albuquerque next week. The tree is taking a 4,000-mile trip to Washington, D.C. from the Six Rivers National Forest in California.

It will be at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial on Louisiana Blvd. on Veterans Day. The community will have the opportunity to see the 84-foot tall white fir nicknamed “Sugar Bear” and take part in the holiday festivities from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Every year, the U.S. Forest Service provides a tree for the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree which is then displayed on the Capitol lawn for the season. One trucking company is also selected to drive the tree from the national forest to the U.S. Capitol.

You can track the tree’s trek online at capitoltreetracker.com.