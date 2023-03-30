ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force Recruiting Service is looking for the best and brightest to become Airmen and Guardians for the U.S. Air Force. They are seeking underrepresented groups to help diversify the force and inspire youth from all parts of the country.

The U.S. Air Force has recently changed a policy in an effort to bump up recruitment numbers. Marcy Munday a Staff Sergeant explained that they are now allowing tattoos behind the ear around the neck and in hands that are less than an inch. They believe this will allow more people to think about joining the airforce because it would make them feel included.

Those who decide to join will receive a variety of benefits. These benefits include food and housing services on base, cash bonuses, tuition assistance and more.

Applicants must be between the ages of 17-39, pass a physical exam and dive into an individual’s health history. For more information, visit militaryonesource.mil.