ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating after they found a U-Haul crashed into a T-mobile store. It left a hole in the side of the building.
The crash happened Friday morning on Menaul near Comanche. It’s unclear if anything was stolen.
Police said they are still looking for the driver and where the U-Haul came from.