ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The PBR Ty Murray Invitational celebrated its 25th year in Albuquerque. The event was held on the floor of The Pit for the first time since 2019.

The top 35 bull riders competed in the three day event, which was won by Brazilian Joao Ricardo Vieira. For those who attended, it was a chance to see a great show and spend time with family. Ty Murray, who’s from New Mexico, says The Pit is one of the best places for PBR to go. He says it rivals some of the biggest arenas in the United States.