ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two nursing home workers are accusing their former employer of discrimination. Maria Nevárez and Maria Perz, both in their 50s, said their supervisors at the South Valley Care Center gave preferential treatment to English-speaking workers and threatened to replace them with younger staff.

The two submitted their complaints to the National Labor Relations Board and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. “We firmly believe that doing business in our state should not come at the cost of worker exploitation. We should strive to have healthy and fair work environments,” said Nevárez in a prepared statement.

News 13 asked the center if they had a response to the accusations. They declined to comment.