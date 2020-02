ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is continuing their investigation into a fatal crash.

It happened Monday evening at Second Street and Constitution just north of downtown. Police say the driver of a Nissan ran a stop sign and collided with an Infiniti in the intersection.

The driver of the Nissan, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed. The name of that person has not been released. The other driver was not seriously hurt.