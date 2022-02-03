ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cars crashing right and left, and officials pleading with the public to stay off the roads as Wednesday’s winter storm wreaked havoc on metro roads. Two local teens decided to venture into the chaos to get stranded drivers home to their families.

A rush-hour nightmare for drivers all around the metro, but the snow and ice-covered roads did not scare experienced off-roaders, Jerimiah Castaneda and Aidan Valdez. The pair, 18 and 17, were on their way home from work in Bernalillo when they realized just how dangerous the winter storm was making the roads. “I was like, ‘We should just go help people because I guarantee there’s going to be help needed,'” said one of the teens.

That’s exactly what they did. The duo drove around town and stopped to pull cars out of the snow. They eventually navigated their Ford pickup to the mess at Alameda and Coors bypass, where the icy hill gave way to a 30-car pileup.

Valdez and Castaneda made their way around the barricade and started knocking on car windows. The teens say, they were just happy they could use their skills to make a difference.

Castaneda just graduated from high school and hopes to become a diesel mechanic. Valdez hopes to get involved with Game and Fish after he graduates.