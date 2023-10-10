ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of the three men accused in the murder of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning, and the third had his arraignment reset to October 16.

Nathen Garley, Jose Romero, and Daniel Gomez are charged with the murder of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas outside of Isotopes Park last month. Police said the three men were targeting a rival gang, and that is when one of the suspects fired 17 rounds into the wrong vehicle, killing the boy and paralyzing his older cousin.

Garley and Gomez both entered not guilty pleas Tuesday. Romero had his arraignment reset.