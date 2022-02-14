ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The two suspects police say are responsible for shooting and injuring a New Mexico State Police officer will appear before a judge Monday. Caleb Elledge and Alanna Martinez were arrested Saturday morning in McIntosh.

On Friday, an officer responded to the Mr Gas after reports of criminal activity in the bathroom. When the officer confronted the pair, the man backed a silver Cadillac into the officer’s vehicle. Then he led the officer on a six-mile chase toward Sedillo Hill bridge over I-40. Police say the man also shot at the officer at least once before both suspects fled on foot.

Elledge is facing multiple charges including felony charges of assaulting a peace officer with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.