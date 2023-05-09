ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children’s Chorus of Rio Rancho and the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus will be having a joint spring choral concert in May.

Rio Rancho Creative Crossroads is an organization whose mission is to bring high-quality, accessible arts opportunities to the area. They focus on finding ways to introduce both members and the community to next-level performing arts experiences. The choruses are asking people to bring non-perishable food items to the event to help St. Felix Pantry.

Rio Rancho Youth Chorus and The Children’s Chorus of Rio Rancho will join concerts on May 13 & 14 at 2 p.m. The event is located at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2903 Cabezon Road, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. General admission tickets are $15, for 65+, 13 and under, and Military is $12.00.