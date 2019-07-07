Two rescued from Albuquerque arroyos as AFR, BCFD search for third person

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Two people have been rescued from arroyos and Albuquerque Fire Rescue is searching for a third person following a swift water rescue Saturday evening.

Following reports of three people seen in arroyo channels in Albuquerque, AFR and Bernalillo County Fire Department rescued one person from the box arroyo and a second was rescued from the North Diversion. The third individual has not yet been found.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as details are made available.

