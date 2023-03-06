ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon at Cedar Ridge Pond/Park near Coors Boulevard between I-40 and Central Avenue. The park is just south of West Mesa High School. One person has been shot but their injuries are not life-threatening. A second person was injured while fleeing from the gunfire.

The Albuquerque Police Department‘s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is taking over the investigation. According to a letter sent from Albuquerque Public Schools to West Mesa High School Parents, the shooting did involve a West Mesa student and a student from another APS school. The names and ages of the people involved have not been released. No other information has been released at this time.