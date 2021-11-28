Two people injured in southwest Albuquerque hit and run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a hit and run crash involving two pedestrians in southwest Albuquerque. BCSO tweeted out Sunday night around 6:30 p.m. that a vehicle had hit two pedestrians at the intersection of Rio Bravo and Isleta boulevards.

Officials say both people were taken to the hospital, one unconscious with broken bones and the other with minor injuries. Westbound Rio Bravo is currently closed for the investigation.