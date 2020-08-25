Two new sexual abuse claims against St. Anthony’s Orphanage nun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two more alleged victims are filing sexual abuse lawsuits against St. Anthony’s Orphanage. The lawsuits in both cases state the victims claim they were abused by a nun named Sister Mary Clare in the 1950s.

She was one of the sisters who ran St. Anthony’s School for Boys in Albuquerque before it closed down. According to documents, one victim claimed he had been abused at least weekly for four years.

The other victim eventually ran away while on a field trip to the Rio Grande Zoo and was eventually taken to his grandmother’s house in northern New Mexico. The two did not know each other and were abused in different eras.

In a press release regarding the lawsuit, both victims state they are not motivated by compensation as the abuse happened many decades ago and just want the truth to be known. The victims are asking the court to put into public archives all documents that point to the need for accountability and transparency.

