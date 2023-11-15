ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – El Rito and Marie Hughes Elementary Schools received some of the state’s very first STEM centers. The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and ExxonMobil celebrated the opening of two science, engineering, and mathematics centers.

Educators and representatives from Albuquerque and Mesa Vista school districts cut the ribbon at both schools recognizing how STEM centers can make students more confident at school. “We’re bringing some innovative products to this classroom so that APS will have a way of showing kids the fun of STEM-related concepts at an early age,” said Shannon Johnson, Vice President, Cal Ripekn Sr. Foundation.

The STEM centers are equipped with the latest technology which includes custom curriculum and STEM lesson plans. At Marie Hughes Elementary, the ExxonMobile hot air balloon flew over school grounds.