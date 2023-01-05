ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study.

WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.

Detroit ranked as the neediest metropolis. Las Cruces, New Mexico is the 49th neediest city in the U.S. Las Cruces’s emotional well-being rank is No. 53 and its health and safety rank is No. 54. The study lists Albuquerque, New Mexico as the 50th neediest city. The study found that Albuquerque’s emotional well-being rank is No. 55 and its health and safety rank is No. 40.

Neediest Cities in America