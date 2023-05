ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The USASA Snowboard Association National Championships is one of the largest snowboard and freeski events in the world.

Qualifications for the event are based on results within the rocky mountain series this season, which is considered one of the most competitive snowboard series in the nation. USASA was held last month on Copper Mountain. Two New Mexicans claimed medals and titles competing in multiple different events.