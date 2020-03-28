Two new horses join Albuquerque Police Department’s unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city partnership brought two new, big members to town.
Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department introduced two new horses to the mounted unit in a video on Twitter Friday. They even asked for your help in naming them. The horses will be deployed to grocery stores and will help officers and community members stay six feet apart.
The city also says they’ll be a friendly reminder that “Animals don’t spread corona.”
