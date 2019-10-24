Two more women accused in series of car burglaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two more people have been arrested in connection to a string of auto burglaries at local gyms.

Earlier this month, Nicole Padilla was accused of breaking into cars outside at least five gyms in the Heights and Rio Rancho over the last three months. Now, two more women, Jamica Yonker and Tanasia Watts, are accused of helping Padilla commit some of the crimes.

According to court documents, the three would steal credit cards and take them immediately to Target to buy gift cards.

The state is pushing to keep Yonkers and Watts behind bars until trial, but Padilla was released on her own recognizance. KRQE News 13 reached out to prosecutors to find out why, but have not yet heard back.