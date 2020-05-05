Live Now
Two more suspects arrested in east downtown murder, including 16-year-old

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested two more teens in an east downtown murder, bringing the arrest count to five.

Police say 16-year-old Nathan Peco and 19-year-old Alex Vallejos were part of a group that went to a house on Arno near Central and Coal in mid-March. One of the other suspects told police he had an issue with someone who lived there and the group was planning to rob the place.

Witnesses say gunfire quickly broke out and four people at the home were shot. One of them, Jeffrey Baca was killed. Three other suspects, 18-year-old Nathaniel Hernandez, 19-year-old Rudy Orozco and 20-year-old Anthony Lopez are being held behind bars until trial. The state is pushing to hold Peco and Vallejos as well.

