Two more arrests in connection to March homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have made two more arrests in the March homicide of an Albuquerque man. Police say 25-year-old Austin Crespin and 39-year-old Agatha Faith Frost were arrested for their role in a group planning a robbery near Central and Coal.

Witnesses say gunfire quickly broke out and four people were shot, including Jeffrey Baca, who was killed. Crespin faces seven charges, including an open count of murder. Faith-Frost has been charged with harboring and aiding a felon, for driving to Las Vegas with Crespin, their kids, and others involved in the shooting. In all, seven people are awaiting trial in this case.

