ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the last few days, two inmates at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) have died. 48-year-old Michael Torivio and 39-year-old Lona Armstrong have passed away under the supervision of the MDC.

According to Bernalillo County, Torivio was pronounced dead at 10:48 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6. The county says officials took life-saving measures but were unable to revive Torivio.

The county also reported that on Friday morning, September 8, an inmate died at UNM Hospital after being revived and transported from the MDC. The county says at 3:24 p.m. on Thursday, life-saving measures were taken on Armstrong; however, the inmate died at 1 a.m. on Friday.

The detention center has not released any other details regarding either of the inmates’s deaths but says the Office of the Medical Investigator is investigating the causes. The center also says the incidents are pending investigation by the MDC’s Office of Professional Standards and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.