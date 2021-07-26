Two men who died in Albuquerque flooding identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police have identified two people who were swept through flood channels during a monsoon storm and died. They are Steven Camp, 32, and Alexander Corrie, 31. Officials with the police department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue weren’t sure Monday whether the two knew each other or had permanent residences in Albuquerque.

Related Coverage

A third person whose body also was recovered from the flood channel last week hasn’t been identified. The three fatalities mark the deadliest flooding event at least in recent memory in Albuquerque, said Lt. Tom Ruiz, a spokesman for Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

A monsoon storm sent water rushing through city flood channels that measured 6 feet (1.8) meters deep in the region’s North Diversion Channel, Ruiz said. Multiple 911 callers reported seeing at least two people in the water.

“If you’re in the water and you’re unable to get yourself in a situation where you’re head up, feet first through the arroyo system, it’s not designed for survival, unfortunately,” Ruiz said.

Western and central New Mexico has the greatest chances of getting heavy rainfall this week that could result in flash flooding, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque said Monday.