ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are facing charges for allegedly robbing the Target on Lomas and threatening employees. The Albuquerque Police Department says 22-year-old Dominic Mendez and 20-year-old Gabriel Meza gave employees a note that said they had a gun and told the employees to give them the money in the register.

Police say the two men had stolen over $800 in cash and other merchandise. They also had three felony warrants between them. Mendez claimed they needed the money and items because they are homeless.