ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With summer quickly approaching, a lot of people are gearing up for some sort of move. Two men and a Truck want to teach people the factors they should look for when hiring a moving company.

Home moving is difficult, and finding the right movers for you can be hard. Often times customers will try to save a couple of bucks by hiring cheap movers or cheap moving companies and end up giving their money to moving companies that can be a scam.

Two Men and a Truck, Frederick McKay, a customer service expert gave some tips to what people should focus on before hiring a moving company.

Read reviews

Find out cost

Make sure movers are professional

Communication

Check social media

Avoid moving brokers

Trust your gut

